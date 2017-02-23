The James New York-NoMad Satisfies Wanderlust in the Big Apple

Mere minutes from the Flatiron Building and the Empire State Building, New York City’s Madison Square North Historic District (or NoMad, as it is more fondly known) is an ideal home base for sightseers eager to explore Manhattan. Set to open in June, the James New York-NoMad—a five-star hotel located at 29th Street and Madison Avenue—will be a welcome oasis for urban explorers. Housed in a historic Beaux-Arts building that dates back to the early 1900s, the 12-story hotel features 344 rooms and suites.

The lodgings showcase understated charm (think expansive glass windows, hanging light fixtures, and subtle blue and white decor), while the bathrooms feature marble vanities and walk-in showers. Large televisions and in-room pantries further elevate the swanky yet subtle spaces. Advanced technologies ranging from keyless entry to custom mobile apps that allow guests to place dining orders and stream television shows and movies guarantee a sophisticated experience.

John Meadow’s LDV Hospitality group will handle in-room dining as well as a soon-to-be-announced restaurant and bar concept. The ritzy property also includes a swimming pool, grand ballroom, and 4,500 square feet of meeting spaces. The boutique hotel is joining sister properties in New York and Chicago, as well as the James West Hollywood-Sunset, which is scheduled to open in May. Room rates start at $235. (jameshotels.com)