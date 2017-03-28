London’s Most Luxurious New Health Club Is Now Open

One of London’s most exclusive new clubs opened its doors earlier this month, giving Londoners the opportunity to undergo world-class treatments in a serene surrounding. Located in the five-star Lanesborough property, the Lanesborough Club & Spa is a high-end health and fitness haven open solely to hotel guests and club members. Designed by London-based firm 1508, the 18,000-square-foot space includes a spa, restaurant, and fitness facility.

The sumptuous spa showcases a hydrotherapy pool, manicure and pedicure stations, four individual treatment rooms, and a VIP treatment room with double showers. The British spa brand ila is creating natural face serums, body creams, and candles for the spa, and La Prairie is developing massage treatments. Renowned facialist Anastasia Achilleos will oversee the facial division. Dedicated personal spa butlers are on standby to attend to any needs, from booking reservations to ordering lunch.

The fitness facility is outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment including free weights, boxing equipment, treadmills, bicycles, and rowing machines. Guests can participate in daily exercise classes such as Pilates, yoga, and spinning, and a team of skilful trainers are available to create personalized workout plans or oversee one-on-one sessions. The club has partnered with wellness company Bodyism to offer wellness consultations and special workout classes.

The club also includes a restaurant, where the health-conscious menu offers everything from smoothies and high-protein snacks to marinated yellowfish tuna to pineapple tomato gazpacho with a tartare of green zebra tomato. Memberships start from around $7,540, offering top-notch health and fitness amenities with a classically British twist. (lanesboroughclubandspa.com)