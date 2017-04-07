The Luxury Camp That’s Making Zambia the Next Hot Safari Destination

  • King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
    King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
  • King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
    King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
  • King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
    King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
  • King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
    King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
  • King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
    King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
  • King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
    King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
  • King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
    King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
  • King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
    King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
  • King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
  • King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
  • King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
  • King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
  • King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
  • King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
  • King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
  • King Lewanika Lodge in Zambia
April 7, 2017

With the opening of Time + Tide’s new King Lewanika Lodge, Zambia is quickly emerging as a premier safari destination that offers a worthy alternative to the crowded and tightly controlled game drives of the more popular Serengeti. Developed in partnership with African Parks (a conservation nonprofit that works closely with the Zambian Department of National Parks and Wildlife), Lewanika is the only permanent lodge in the Western Provence’s Liuwa Plain National Park. The lodge, along with ProFlight’s first-ever direct flights from bustling Lusaka to Kalabo (located on the southern edge of the park), is helping to make the remote area, which is home to the second largest wildebeest migration on the continent, a must-see destination.

Opened April 1, King Lewanika sleeps just 15 guests in six one- and two-bedroom tents (from $1,070 per person, all-inclusive), complete with expansive decks that offer panoramic views over the region’s endless grassy floodplains. Silvio Rech and Lesley Carstens—revered for their work at top African resorts like North Island in the Seychelles and Lewanika’s sister property Chinzombo— handled the design, outfitting the tents with clean and modern furnishings that keep the focus on the property’s remote location. Although the tent’s leather and canvas accents are meant to call to mind old-world safaris, 21st-century conservationism is at work behind the scenes: The lodge is entirely solar-powered, and built using such sustainable materials as grass, thatch, and recycled composite.

Of course, the wildlife of pristine Liuwa Plain is never far away. The park—which was designated a game reserve in the 1880s by the native Lozi tribe leader King Lewanika—is one of Africa’s first conservation areas. In addition to offering unparalleled access to the wildebeest migration, it gives guests the opportunity to sight lions, cheetahs, zebras, buffalo, and other species on intimate and uncrowded game drives. (timeandtideafrica.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2796 Stories Available | Advanced search
Rosewood Mayakoba
This is Your Last Chance to Get a Table at the Nom...
René Redzepi’s sold-out pop up has reserved its last night exclusively for guests of Rosewood...
Read Article
8 Ships That Prove River Cruising Can Be Luxurious...
These river boats offer the most luxurious amenities—and adventurous itineraries—on the water…
View Slideshow
8 Ways to Do the Kentucky Derby Like a VIP
The ultimate VIP itinerary for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby…
View Slideshow
10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures
From private butlers to personal plunge pools these 10 suites prove adventure can be luxurious…
View Slideshow
EXCLUSIVE: One&Only Resorts to Open Two Safari...
One&Only’s new safari camps will be luxurious home bases for exploring Rwanda’s national parks…
Read Article
Michael Caines’s Delicious New English Countryside...
The Michelin-star chef’s new Lympstone Manor is a luxurious gastronome’s getaway…
Read Article
Cempedak Island
Indonesia’s Exotic New Private-Island Resort
Cempedak Island has opened on a secluded 42-acre isle in Indonesia’s picturesque Riau archipelago…
Read Article
The philae was a stunner, each of its staterooms fit for a pharaoh
Can This Luxurious Nile Cruise Ship Revive Egypt’s...
A new cruise ship is bringing luxury to the Nile—and travelers back to Egypt…
Read Article
10 Stellar Resorts Perfect for Stargazing
These remote resorts are perfectly positioned for taking in the stellar views…
View Slideshow
10 Trips to Take Before It’s Too Late
In honor of Earth Day, Robb Report travels to 10 amazing destinations that may soon change forever…
View Slideshow
2796 Stories Available | Advanced search