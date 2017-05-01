The Luxury Resort That’s Turning Puebla into Mexico’s Hottest New Destination

Just 75 miles south of Mexico City at the foot of the active Popocatépetl volcano, the UNESCO World Heritage city of Puebla is renowned for its colonial architecture, colorful Talavera pottery, and rich gastronomic roots. For all of its charms and history, however, the destination will soon welcome something entirely new: Rosewood Hotels & Resort’s fourth Mexican property, Rosewood Puebla.

Set in the city’s vibrant historical center, a short walk from the Zócalo main square, the DAS Concepts–­­­designed hotel will open in May within a trio of venerable buildings dating between the 17th and 19th centuries, including the 300-year-old Chapel of Cyrene. Seventy-eight rustic-chic rooms and suites will draw inspiration from the varied architectural styles of Puebla—including Renaissance and Mexican Baroque—combining such traditional materials as locally sourced wood and stone and colorful furnishings designed by Pueblan artisans. In the bathrooms, guests can soak in hammered copper bathtubs set beneath intricate tiled archways; throughout, they soak up the views of the city’s ancient gold-hued Templo de San Francisco church through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Chef Jorge González (formerly of the Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City) presides over the property’s three dining venues, where French, Spanish, and Lebanese influences merge with traditional regional favorites, including chilies in walnut sauce or the city’s famed mole poblano—a decadent concoction containing more than 30 different ingredients. The south-of-the-border theme continues at Bar Los Lavaderos (where an extensive library of spirits features several artisanal mescals and tequilas) and a rooftop pool (offering prime views of Popocatépetl’s corona). Guests can settle in at the Sense Spa where treatments inspired by Puebla’s cultural history and legends utilize ingredients such as mole, volcanic mud, and Talavera tiles. Meanwhile, mixology lessons, cooking classes, and chef-led shopping excursions into the local markets will allow guests to take home their own piece of Puebla’s storied gastronomic legacy. (rosewoodhotels.com)