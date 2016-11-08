Mandarin Oriental Reveals Revamped Rooms in the Nation’s Capital

  • The Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C.
  • The Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C. has unveiled 400 refreshed guest rooms furnished by Atlanta-based firm Kent Interior Design
November 8, 2016

As the presidential election approaches and the spotlight on our nation’s capital intensifies, one top hotel is prepped for a close-up: the Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C. has unveiled 400 refreshed guest rooms furnished by Atlanta-based firm Kent Interior Design. Bright tones of celadon and robin-egg blue on the walls and the bedding contrast with rich mahogany finishes and complement a fresh collection of artwork. Through the windows, guests can glimpse the hotel’s garden, which is home to a grove of cherry trees planted by the granddaughter of Yukio Ozaki, the mayor of Tokyo who gifted 3,000 saplings to D.C. in 1912 as a gesture of goodwill. Broader views from the hotel include the tranquil Tidal Basin and Washington Channel, the city skyline, the Washington Monument, and the Jefferson Memorial. (mandarinoriental.com)

