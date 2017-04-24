Michael Caines’s Delicious New English Countryside Retreat

  • Phoebe Neuman
April 24, 2017

The tranquil English countryside has welcomed a new foodie retreat this month with the opening of Lympstone Manor in East Devon. Celebrated British chef-turned-hotelier Michael Caines—who earned two Michelin stars during his renowned tenure at the nearby Gidleigh Park—spent two years renovating a Grade II-listed Georgian mansion into a contemporary retreat that celebrates the bounty of the surrounding environment, which guests can enjoy by spending relaxed days roaming the property’s 28 lush acres.

Every aspect of the property, from the sleek interiors to the exquisitely crafted cuisine, takes cues from the nearby Exe Estuary. Caines worked closely with the architect Rud Sawers and the London-based design firm Meraki to transform the once-opulent manor into an estate fit for discerning modern guests. The resulting rooms and suites—each of which is named for and designed around a different bird that calls the estuary home—feature sleek and serene interiors and thoroughly luxurious amenities like terraces equipped with outdoor fire pits and deep-soaking tubs.

The shared spaces on the Manor’s ground floor feature the same polished, nature-inspired interiors as the guestrooms, and revolve around Caines’s passion for cuisine. The main lounge is anchored by a custom-crafted copper bar, where guests can enjoy a signature cocktail before heading into one of the property’s three dining rooms. The intimate Mamhead room (which can be reserved for private dining experiences) and the Powderham and the larger Berry Head rooms all serve dishes focusing on local and seasonal ingredients that draw on Caines’s long history in the culinary world. Standouts include the “Taste of the Estuary” menu —which features seven courses heavy on local seafood—and a tartlet of quail and quail’s eggs served with onion confit, black truffle, smoked bacon, and light quail juice. (lympstonemanor.co.uk)

