Montage Kapalua Bay and Harry Winston Team up to Offer the Ultimate Proposal Package

February 6, 2017

Showcasing endless azure water, lava rock formations, and palm trees, Maui’s Kapalua Bay is a picture-perfect destination. This Valentine’s Day, the storybook setting will serve as an idyllic background for couples ready to take the next step in their relationship. Montage Kapalua Bay—a five-star property overlooking Namalu Bay—has partnered with the House of Harry Winston to create the Love is in the Air featuring Harry Winston engagement package.

One of the resort’s engagement specialists will work with guests from start to finish to ensure the once-in-a-lifetime experience goes off without a hitch. Built in 1940, the oceanfront Cliff House—a bi-level building at the edge of Namalu Bay—will serve as the base of operation for the romantic rendezvous. The historic hideaway will be adorned with rose petals, Champagne, and a musician to set the stage for the big moment. To guarantee the bride-to-be receives the ring of her dreams, Romeo will propose without a ring and offer a Harry Winston box instead so the couple can select the diamond together.

The starry-eyed couple will then quite literally be swept off their feet as a helicopter whisks them to the neighboring island of Oahu for a private consultation with a team from the House of Harry Winston. After perusing diamonds, the couple will handpick the perfect ring. A private tour of Oahu adds further bliss to the occasion.

The celebration continues back on Maui with a couple’s spa experience at Spa Montage and a one-hour engagement photo session with Pacific Dream Photography. Lovebirds will also receive a three-night stay in a waterfront penthouse, a romantic dinner for two at Cane & Canoe, and daily breakfast. The bespoke package begins at $20,000, with the engagement ring available for purchase at an additional cost. All that remains is to say “yes.” (montagehotels.com; harrywinston.com)

Photo by Edward C. Robison III
