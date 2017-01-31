Mustique’s Most Exclusive Resort Is Reborn

Part of Mustique’s appeal is that nothing much ever happens there. Long a getaway for British royals and others seeking refuge, the private island in the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is beloved as much for its predictability as for its exclusivity. At the destination’s only luxury resort, however, a rare transformation is taking place. In November, the 15-room Cotton House (cotton​house​.net) reopened with new garden suites and cottages designed by the French architect Tristan Auer (the mastermind behind Paris’s soon-to-reopen Hôtel de Crillon). True to local form, the new look is all about old Mustique, from perfectly preserved original furnishings—which Auer reupholstered with bright fabrics—to custom pieces inspired by drawings by Cotton House’s original creator, the British set designer Oliver Messel. More is still to come, with plans for additional room renovations and updates to the spa and boutique. Already complete is the resort’s revamped Veranda Restaurant, which remains Mustique’s best place—if still slightly predictable—to see and be seen.