Napa Valley’s Newest Luxury Resort Takes Cues from the Vine

  • Las Alcobas Napa Valley
    Las Alcobas Napa Valley
  • Las Alcobas Napa Valley
    Las Alcobas Napa Valley
  • Las Alcobas Napa Valley
    Las Alcobas Napa Valley
  • Las Alcobas Napa Valley
  • Las Alcobas Napa Valley
  • Las Alcobas Napa Valley
  • Phoebe Neuman
March 31, 2017

Las Alcobas Napa Valley, a new luxury landmark in Napa Valley’s scenic St. Helena, opened its doors March 30, just in time for guests to see the grapevines of the surrounding Beringer Vineyards awaken for spring. Every aspect of the long-awaited hotel takes cues from its serene valley setting, from the 68 spacious rooms and suites (priced from $695) to the Atrio Spa. The former, designed by the award-winning firm Yabu Pushelberg, come with breezy Rivolta Carmignani linens, lightweight custom furniture, and panoramic countryside views. The latter measures 3,500 square feet and offers ancient healing therapies and treatments that incorporate organic and locally sourced products like an apothecary-style aromatherapy blending bar. In a nod to its sister hotel (Mexico City’s Las Alcobas, A Luxury Collection Hotel), the property also features subtle Latin American touches, including handmade soaps crafted in the Mexican capital.

Of course, there’s no activity more revered in the wine country than actually drinking wine. At Acacia House, the hotel’s signature restaurant set within a circa-1905 structure, seasonal dishes highlight the local bounty of California’s best pours. A glass of wine goes down just as easily at the cabana-lined, vineyard-view swimming pool and outdoor bar. For a quiet drink on an early-spring night, however, the best place is your room’s terrace, many of which feature fireplaces and hot tubs. (lasalcobasnapavalley.com)

 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2796 Stories Available | Advanced search
Rosewood Mayakoba
This is Your Last Chance to Get a Table at the Nom...
René Redzepi’s sold-out pop up has reserved its last night exclusively for guests of Rosewood...
Read Article
8 Ships That Prove River Cruising Can Be Luxurious...
These river boats offer the most luxurious amenities—and adventurous itineraries—on the water…
View Slideshow
8 Ways to Do the Kentucky Derby Like a VIP
The ultimate VIP itinerary for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby…
View Slideshow
10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures
From private butlers to personal plunge pools these 10 suites prove adventure can be luxurious…
View Slideshow
EXCLUSIVE: One&Only Resorts to Open Two Safari...
One&Only’s new safari camps will be luxurious home bases for exploring Rwanda’s national parks…
Read Article
Michael Caines’s Delicious New English Countryside...
The Michelin-star chef’s new Lympstone Manor is a luxurious gastronome’s getaway…
Read Article
Cempedak Island
Indonesia’s Exotic New Private-Island Resort
Cempedak Island has opened on a secluded 42-acre isle in Indonesia’s picturesque Riau archipelago…
Read Article
The philae was a stunner, each of its staterooms fit for a pharaoh
Can This Luxurious Nile Cruise Ship Revive Egypt’s...
A new cruise ship is bringing luxury to the Nile—and travelers back to Egypt…
Read Article
10 Stellar Resorts Perfect for Stargazing
These remote resorts are perfectly positioned for taking in the stellar views…
View Slideshow
10 Trips to Take Before It’s Too Late
In honor of Earth Day, Robb Report travels to 10 amazing destinations that may soon change forever…
View Slideshow
2796 Stories Available | Advanced search