A New Eco-Friendly Mexican Villa Makes Indulgence Guiltless

To truly become one with nature, book a stay at Casa Xixim, an exclusive, eco-friendly villa near Tulum, Mexico. Situated on a private beach and designed by Specht Architects, the 4,800-square-foot villa is a self-sustaining oasis that mirrors the natural beauty of its surroundings. A photovoltaic canopy hanging over a terrace generates electricity for the property, while the terrace itself collects and stores rainwater for future use. This commitment to the environment extends to a rooftop garden featuring native plants that provide additional insulation for the home, as well as an artificial wetlands system that catches water waste and runoff.

Accommodating up to 12 guests, the residence features four master suites (each equipped with laptop safes and en-suite bathrooms), a gourmet kitchen with a gas range and bar island, and a combined living and dining space that opens to a backyard plunge pool and tropical garden with coconut and banana trees. Two second-story terraces offer panoramic views of the lush jungle and azure ocean.

A full staff (including a house manager, a live-in groundskeeper, and a private chef) is on standby to guarantee a sumptuous stay. Guests can utilize the onsite beach toys, kayak, and snorkel gear to enjoy the ocean at their leisure. Nightly rates start at $1,034, based on a four-night stay. (casaxixim.com)