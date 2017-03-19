A New Generation of Luxury Rises in Turks and Caicos

  • Photo by Steve Passmore
    Beach Enclave North Shore Photo by Steve Passmore
  • Beach Enclave North Shore
    Photo by Steve Passmore Beach Enclave North Shore
  • Beach Enclave North Shore
    Photo by Steve Passmore Beach Enclave North Shore
  • Sailrock Resort
    Photo by Gary James Sailrock Resort
  • Shore Club
    Photo by Steve Passmore Shore Club
  • Photo by Steve Passmore
  • Beach Enclave North Shore
  • Beach Enclave North Shore
  • Sailrock Resort
  • Shore Club
March 19, 2017

A new wave of resorts is tempting travelers to rethink Turks and Caicos.

There’s a reason everyone who travels to the Turks and Caicos Islands stays on Grace Bay. The sand is floury white, the sea is clear as gin, and most of the resorts, lined cheek by jowl, share this paradisiacal stretch. Of course, the price one pays for following the flock is obvious: Privacy, a premium in any tropical destination, is in short supply. For those who want to venture beyond the Grace Bay crowds, a few new options are opening up along the Caribbean nation’s less populated—but no less picturesque—beaches.

The remote Beach Enclave North Shore (beachenclave.com) has been luring travelers to Providenciales’s lesser-known northern coast since opening in November on a quiet stretch of Babalua Beach. Comprising just nine four- and five-bedroom villas—each with an infinity-edge pool, a chef’s kitchen, and expansive terraces overlooking the sea—the 10-acre private community combines residential-style accommodations with resort-style amenities, including a fitness center, a yoga pavilion, personal chefs and butlers, and water sports such as snorkeling and kayaking. Close by on serene Long Bay Beach, the Shore Club (theshore​clubtc.com) has stepped into the spotlight as Turks and Caicos’ first new large-scale luxury resort to open in almost a decade. Debuted in December, the 110-room property leaves little reason for off-site excursions, with four pools, five bars and restaurants, a sprawling spa and fitness complex, and a children’s club. Meanwhile, for island-hoppers it’s all about unspoiled South Caicos, where the new Sailrock Resort (sailrock​resort.com) opened its doors in January, bringing modern accommodations (17 suites and villas) and plenty of adventure (conch diving, Hobie Cat sailing, and fishing) to the sleepy and secluded southern isle.

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2796 Stories Available | Advanced search
8 Ships That Prove River Cruising Can Be Luxurious...
These river boats offer the most luxurious amenities—and adventurous itineraries—on the water…
View Slideshow
8 Ways to Do the Kentucky Derby Like a VIP
The ultimate VIP itinerary for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby…
View Slideshow
10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures
From private butlers to personal plunge pools these 10 suites prove adventure can be luxurious…
View Slideshow
EXCLUSIVE: One&Only Resorts to Open Two Safari...
One&Only’s new safari camps will be luxurious home bases for exploring Rwanda’s national parks…
Read Article
Michael Caines’s Delicious New English Countryside...
The Michelin-star chef’s new Lympstone Manor is a luxurious gastronome’s getaway…
Read Article
Cempedak Island
Indonesia’s Exotic New Private-Island Resort
Cempedak Island has opened on a secluded 42-acre isle in Indonesia’s picturesque Riau archipelago…
Read Article
The philae was a stunner, each of its staterooms fit for a pharaoh
Can This Luxurious Nile Cruise Ship Revive Egypt’s...
A new cruise ship is bringing luxury to the Nile—and travelers back to Egypt…
Read Article
10 Stellar Resorts Perfect for Stargazing
These remote resorts are perfectly positioned for taking in the stellar views…
View Slideshow
10 Trips to Take Before It’s Too Late
In honor of Earth Day, Robb Report travels to 10 amazing destinations that may soon change forever…
View Slideshow
Inside the 7 Most Luxurious Suites at Sea
Sail away in ultra-indulgent style with these seven extravagant cruise ship suites…
View Slideshow
2796 Stories Available | Advanced search