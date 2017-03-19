A New Generation of Luxury Rises in Turks and Caicos

A new wave of resorts is tempting travelers to rethink Turks and Caicos.

There’s a reason everyone who travels to the Turks and Caicos Islands stays on Grace Bay. The sand is floury white, the sea is clear as gin, and most of the resorts, lined cheek by jowl, share this paradisiacal stretch. Of course, the price one pays for following the flock is obvious: Privacy, a premium in any tropical destination, is in short supply. For those who want to venture beyond the Grace Bay crowds, a few new options are opening up along the Caribbean nation’s less populated—but no less picturesque—beaches.

The remote Beach Enclave North Shore (beachenclave.com) has been luring travelers to Providenciales’s lesser-known northern coast since opening in November on a quiet stretch of Babalua Beach. Comprising just nine four- and five-bedroom villas—each with an infinity-edge pool, a chef’s kitchen, and expansive terraces overlooking the sea—the 10-acre private community combines residential-style accommodations with resort-style amenities, including a fitness center, a yoga pavilion, personal chefs and butlers, and water sports such as snorkeling and kayaking. Close by on serene Long Bay Beach, the Shore Club (theshore​clubtc.com) has stepped into the spotlight as Turks and Caicos’ first new large-scale luxury resort to open in almost a decade. Debuted in December, the 110-room property leaves little reason for off-site excursions, with four pools, five bars and restaurants, a sprawling spa and fitness complex, and a children’s club. Meanwhile, for island-hoppers it’s all about unspoiled South Caicos, where the new Sailrock Resort (sailrock​resort.com) opened its doors in January, bringing modern accommodations (17 suites and villas) and plenty of adventure (conch diving, Hobie Cat sailing, and fishing) to the sleepy and secluded southern isle.