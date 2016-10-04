A New Modern Hotel in One of Europe’s Best-Preserved Medieval Towns

October 4, 2016

It seems that not even the ancient Croatian port city of Trogir (recognized as one of the best-preserved medieval towns in Europe by UNESCO) can resist the creep of modernization. In fact, the city’s newest hotel, Brown Beach House Croatia, is a giant leap forward—all the way to the 1950s. Visually inspired by Italian beach resorts of the decade, the 25-room property, which opens this month, is housed in a restored tobacco shipping station near the Adriatic Coast. To reach the beachfront retreat, guests are shuttled to the grounds from the Split airport by private boat.

An infinity pool with black-and-white checkered tiles serves as an aesthetically pleasing centerpiece for the retro hotel. Inside, one- and two-bedroom suites emphasize neutral hues, native Mediterranean plants, and vintage decor. The majority of the rooms have views overlooking the Adriatic Sea and the charming red-roofed buildings of Trogir.

During their stay, guests can dine at the seafood-centric restaurant, Cartina; have a round at the bespoke cocktail bar; and access a private beach. A full-service spa and beach club and 15 additional suites are set to open in summer of 2017. (brownhotels.com)
 

