A New Reason to Make the Seychelles Your Next Vacation Destination

  • Six Senses Zil Pasyon set on the private isle of Félicité in the Indian Ocean
  • Six Senses Zil Pasyon set on the private isle of Félicité in the Indian Ocean
  • Six Senses Zil Pasyon set on the private isle of Félicité in the Indian Ocean
  • Six Senses Zil Pasyon set on the private isle of Félicité in the Indian Ocean
  • Six Senses Zil Pasyon set on the private isle of Félicité in the Indian Ocean
October 13, 2016

Why Go: As if natural beauty was not enough to lure sybarites to the Seychelles, the new Six Senses Zil Pasyon now seals the seduction with 28 one- and two-bedroom villas, each with its own pool. Set on the private isle of Félicité in the Indian Ocean, the tropical-chic retreat serves as a basecamp for exploring the island chain’s world-class, water-based activities—especially diving and sport fishing. Those who prefer spending time on terra firma can find hiking in the lush Coco de Mer Valley, sunbathing on three pristine beaches, or golf on nearby Praslin Island’s 18-hole championship course. Although the most grounding experiences may be the restorative treatments at the on-site Six Senses Spa (opening in January) perched on dramatic rock formations signature to the Seychelles.

What to Expect: Lavish living areas present an air of casual elegance with a sense of space and place enhanced by vaulted ceilings, vast windows, and expansive sundecks. Equally inviting are the dining selections, which range from the interactive Chef’s Kitchen (meals tailored to personal taste in front of the guest) to the Ocean Kitchen (freshly caught seafood paired with locally sourced, organic ingredients), and the Wine Vault (where the chef and sommelier partner to create a customized culinary experience). Other memorable amenities include cooking classes, a full-service gym (with personal trainer), a library, and an outdoor cinema. And to align with the brand’s ethos of environmentalism, the resort has its own reverse-osmosis refinery for potable water, a chicken farm, and an organic garden to increase sustainability.

How to Get There: Six Senses Zil Pasyon is 30 nautical miles from the main island of Mahé (where Seychelles International Airport is located) and is accessed by a 20-minute helicopter flight. (sixsenses.com)

 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2664 Stories Available | Advanced search
10 Epic Ski Trips for 2017
The 10 epic ski trips you have to book this season…
View Slideshow
The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Every Time Zone
Wherever you’re headed this New Year’s Eve, we’ve got the countdown party for you…
View Slideshow
Photo by Lewahouse.com
This African Marathon Is the Ultimate Bucket-List...
Bragging rights included: Kenya’s thrilling safari marathon…
Read Article
Palace Hotel Tokyo Makes the Season Special with a...
The two-night package helps rekindle the flame with spa treatments, a seven-course dinner, and more…
Read Article
17 Reasons Why Wine Lovers Will Love Vienna
Famed for its composers and pastries, the Austrian capital is one of the top destinations for wine...
View Slideshow
British Columbia’s Most Extreme Heli-Skiing Trip
British Columbia’s most adrenaline-pumping heli-ski experience…
Read Article
The “Magic Remains” on this Controversial Caribbea...
Making magic on the Caribbean isle of Grenada…
View Slideshow
Photo by Oberto Gili
Vacation like Roman Nobility at This New Italian H...
This historic Italian villa is Rome’s most exclusive new hotel…
Read Article
Photo by ©Werner Straube
The Peninsula New York Debuts Fifth Avenue Suite
The spacious suite includes a 10-person dining room, marble bathroom, and more…
Read Article
Tanzania’s New Private-Island Retreat Will Take Yo...
Tanzania’s spectacular Thanda Island is a tropical retreat unlike any other…
Read Article
2664 Stories Available | Advanced search