A New Reason to Make the Seychelles Your Next Vacation Destination

Why Go: As if natural beauty was not enough to lure sybarites to the Seychelles, the new Six Senses Zil Pasyon now seals the seduction with 28 one- and two-bedroom villas, each with its own pool. Set on the private isle of Félicité in the Indian Ocean, the tropical-chic retreat serves as a basecamp for exploring the island chain’s world-class, water-based activities—especially diving and sport fishing. Those who prefer spending time on terra firma can find hiking in the lush Coco de Mer Valley, sunbathing on three pristine beaches, or golf on nearby Praslin Island’s 18-hole championship course. Although the most grounding experiences may be the restorative treatments at the on-site Six Senses Spa (opening in January) perched on dramatic rock formations signature to the Seychelles.

What to Expect: Lavish living areas present an air of casual elegance with a sense of space and place enhanced by vaulted ceilings, vast windows, and expansive sundecks. Equally inviting are the dining selections, which range from the interactive Chef’s Kitchen (meals tailored to personal taste in front of the guest) to the Ocean Kitchen (freshly caught seafood paired with locally sourced, organic ingredients), and the Wine Vault (where the chef and sommelier partner to create a customized culinary experience). Other memorable amenities include cooking classes, a full-service gym (with personal trainer), a library, and an outdoor cinema. And to align with the brand’s ethos of environmentalism, the resort has its own reverse-osmosis refinery for potable water, a chicken farm, and an organic garden to increase sustainability.

How to Get There: Six Senses Zil Pasyon is 30 nautical miles from the main island of Mahé (where Seychelles International Airport is located) and is accessed by a 20-minute helicopter flight. (sixsenses.com)