Not That We Needed Another Reason to Visit Kyoto—But This Is It

  • Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto
  • Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto
  • Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto
  • Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto
  • Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto
  • Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto
  • Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto
October 20, 2016

Why Go: Consider the Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto. “The hotel is meant to be a haven for contemplation,” says lead designer Agnes Ng of HBA. Opened on October 15, the 123-room hotel is nestled around a tranquil ikeniwa, or pond garden. Its traditional teahouse seems to float above the water. Guests walk on a picturesque glass bridge across the pond to Shakusui-tei, where they can participate in a traditional tea service or take a tea ceremony lesson. The venue stays open late, serving Kyoto sake and champagne for guests not ready to peel their eyes from the water’s sparkling reflection.

What to Expect: Winter, spring, summer, or fall, Kyoto’s natural beauty surrounds you. Ng chose shoji paper screens for the lobby, so the changing natural light would be filtered into the hotel, bringing the outside in. In the guest rooms, including Kyoto’s largest presidential suite, fusuma screens and oak flooring recall nearby imperial villas. Guests can walk to the Kyoto National Museum or drive into the city’s busy downtown in 10 minutes. Kyoto is littered with temples, castles, and shrines—some included among the city’s 17 UNESCO cultural World Heritage Sites. There are more Michelin-starred restaurants per capita in Kyoto than anywhere else, so dinner reservations are a must following a day of sightseeing.

How to Get There: Easily accessed by train, the hotel is about a mile from Kyoto Station. You can ride in from Tokyo, which takes just over two hours. The closest airport, Osaka International, is about an hour by car. (Nightly rates start at about $950, fourseasons.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2664 Stories Available | Advanced search
10 Epic Ski Trips for 2017
The 10 epic ski trips you have to book this season…
View Slideshow
The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Every Time Zone
Wherever you’re headed this New Year’s Eve, we’ve got the countdown party for you…
View Slideshow
Photo by Lewahouse.com
This African Marathon Is the Ultimate Bucket-List...
Bragging rights included: Kenya’s thrilling safari marathon…
Read Article
Palace Hotel Tokyo Makes the Season Special with a...
The two-night package helps rekindle the flame with spa treatments, a seven-course dinner, and more…
Read Article
17 Reasons Why Wine Lovers Will Love Vienna
Famed for its composers and pastries, the Austrian capital is one of the top destinations for wine...
View Slideshow
British Columbia’s Most Extreme Heli-Skiing Trip
British Columbia’s most adrenaline-pumping heli-ski experience…
Read Article
The “Magic Remains” on this Controversial Caribbea...
Making magic on the Caribbean isle of Grenada…
View Slideshow
Photo by Oberto Gili
Vacation like Roman Nobility at This New Italian H...
This historic Italian villa is Rome’s most exclusive new hotel…
Read Article
Photo by ©Werner Straube
The Peninsula New York Debuts Fifth Avenue Suite
The spacious suite includes a 10-person dining room, marble bathroom, and more…
Read Article
Tanzania’s New Private-Island Retreat Will Take Yo...
Tanzania’s spectacular Thanda Island is a tropical retreat unlike any other…
Read Article
2664 Stories Available | Advanced search