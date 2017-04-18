Oberoi’s Tranquil New Beach Resort Is Just Minutes from Bustling Dubai

A tranquil respite from the bustling, futuristic metropolis of Dubai, the newly developed resort community of Al Zorah is welcoming its first luxury hotel with this month’s opening of the Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah. Located in a 247-acre wetland oasis on the coast, just 25 minutes from Dubai International airport, Oberoi’s newest property offers the perfect retreat from the city with its sweeping views of both the Persian Gulf and a mangrove forest brimming with wildlife.

The renowned Italian architect Piero Lissoni envisioned the resort’s 113 accommodations, creating sleek, airy, and light-filled spaces that make the most of Al Zorah’s stunning white-sand beaches. Each room features an expansive private terrace overlooking the water or the wetlands, and the property’s premium suites and two- and three-bedroom villas come complete with ultra-luxurious amenities like freestanding bathtubs, outdoor showers, plunge pools, and 24-hour butler service.

In addition to enjoying the gulf’s calm waters, guests can further unwind from the hustle and bustle of the city at the property’s larger-than-Olympic-size lap pool or its Sensio Spa, the latter of which offers a mix of Eastern and Western therapies, Turkish hammams, and Ayurvedic treatments. Guests also have access to all of Al Zorah’s expansive outdoor activities, from a kayaking excursion through the mangroves to a round of golf at the nearby Nicklaus Design 18-hole course. (oberoihotels.com)