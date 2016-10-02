Own a Villa in the Bahamas Just Steps from Pink-Sand Beaches

  • Pink Sands Resort in the Bahamas now has twenty-five new and existing luxury cottages and residences for sale
  • David Flint Wood designed the British Colonial–style one- and two-bedroom villas
  • Each accommodation includes private beach access and many feature private plunge pools
October 2, 2016

For sixty-five years, Pink Sands Resort in the Bahamas has been welcoming guests to its dazzling blue waters and illustrious pink-sand beaches. But now, for the first time in the resort’s history, guests can own their own slice of the paradise. Twenty-five new and existing luxury cottages and residences are now for sale beginning at $1.5 million. British interior designer David Flint Wood (who is also currently renovating the resort) designed the British Colonial–style one- and two-bedroom villas that are dispersed through 20 acres of lush gardens. Each accommodation includes private beach access and many feature private plunge pools. The cottages will be sold with freehold ownership and, if so desired, can be placed in the resort’s rental program. (Inquiries: Jay DiGuilio, 646.831.1360; pinksandsresort.com)   

