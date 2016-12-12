Palace Hotel Tokyo Makes the Season Special with a Romantic Getaway for Two

December 12, 2016

Though Tokyo’s winter weather can occasionally be frightful, a holiday stay at Palace Hotel Tokyo is simply delightful. From now until February 28, the five-star property is offering the Romancing Tokyo package. Perfect for a pair of lovebirds, the experience starts off with a seven-course dinner at Crown restaurant overlooking the stunning Imperial Palace Gardens. Wine pairings (chosen from more than 8,000 labels available onsite) make the most of the meal.

Next, guests will be treated to his-and-her spa sessions, which include a two-hour full-body acupressure massage and cleansing facial for the gentleman and a two-hour mineral scrub and full-body oil massage for the lady. Daily breakfasts, afternoon tea, and evening cocktails are also offered. Those who want to turn up the romance can work with the concierge team to plan anything from a candlelit dinner for a Christmas anniversary celebration to a three-piece orchestra concert for a Valentine’s Day proposal. The package starts from around $2,450, based on double occupancy. (palacehoteltokyo.com)

Photo by Lewahouse.com
Photo by Oberto Gili
Photo by ©Werner Straube
