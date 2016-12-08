The Peninsula New York Debuts Fifth Avenue Suite

December 8, 2016

The Peninsula New York’s Fifth Avenue Suite is ideal for those looking for a good night’s rest in the city that never sleeps. Located on the 17th floor, the recently unveiled 2,500-square-foot suite offers a bird’s-eye view of Midtown’s famed Fifth Avenue stretch. Designed by Manhattan’s Bill Rooney Studio Inc., the one-bedroom suite has a refined yet homey aesthetic.

A grand entryway bedecked with white leather walls and graphic black-and-white-panel flooring leads into a living room with spectacular oversized windows, walnut wood floors, and an 80-inch flat-screen television. Sliding glass doors enclose a posh dining room with hand-painted floral murals and a table for 10. In addition to state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances, the adjacent gourmet kitchen features a 50-bottle wine cellar. The neighboring study includes a desk, closet, and 65-inch television.

A custom-made headboard etched from embossed leather serves as the focal point of the single bedroom, while a large window overlooks the Museum of Modern Art’s Sculpture Garden. (Guests can opt for two- and three-bedroom configurations as well.) Amid the marble in the master bath, a glass mural created by Brooklyn artist Michael Davis frames a large soaking tub. Room functions ranging from temperature to lighting to television channels can be controlled with the Peninsula’s in-room tablet technology, which is available in 11 languages. Nightly rates start at $19,000. (peninsula.com)

