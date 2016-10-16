A Picture-Perfect Winter Escape in Vermont

  • Twin Farms five-star resort in Barnard, VT
  • Twin Farms five-star resort in Barnard, VT
  • Twin Farms five-star resort in Barnard, VT
  • Twin Farms five-star resort in Barnard, VT
  • Twin Farms five-star resort in Barnard, VT
  • Twin Farms five-star resort in Barnard, VT
  • Twin Farms five-star resort in Barnard, VT
  • Twin Farms five-star resort in Barnard, VT
  • Twin Farms five-star resort in Barnard, VT
October 16, 2016

Nestled deep in 300 acres of woodlands sits Twin Farms, a Relais & Chateaux property that is the only five-star resort in Vermont. Beginning early November, Twin Farms will kick off the Art of a Vermont Winter. This six-month program runs through late March and will offer live music, culinary explorations with chef Nathan Rich, mindful coloring courses with artist and coloring-book author Kelsey Montague, holiday floral arranging classes with a local florist, participation in a live raptor show with the Vermont Institute of Natural Sciences (VINS), and more.

As part of Twin Farms’ the Art of a Vermont Winter, guests can enjoy a totally customized gastronomic experience, in part because the resort forgoes menus. Instead, the chef specially curates seasonal meals from locally sourced ingredients for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Jason Pfeifer from New York’s Maialino and Barbara Lynch from the Menton in Boston will be among the guest chefs creating meals throughout the program.

When not participating in the indoor events, guests can explore the resort’s arborous—and often snow-covered—grounds. Activities on the property range from cross-country skiing, sledding, and ice-skating on nearby Copper Pond, to aromatherapy massages at the resort’s spa.

Twin Farms offers 10 cottages, each with stunning forest views and wood-burning fireplaces. Accommodations include the historic Main House, which has served as host to many political figures and literary greats over the years; the Lodge, a two-suite property decorated with warm amber tones and wood accents; and the Farmhouse at Copper Hill, which offers four suites and a cozy library. Pricing for the Art of a Vermont Winter all-inclusive getaway starts at $1,500 per night and is based on double occupancy. (twinfarms.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2664 Stories Available | Advanced search
10 Epic Ski Trips for 2017
The 10 epic ski trips you have to book this season…
View Slideshow
The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Every Time Zone
Wherever you’re headed this New Year’s Eve, we’ve got the countdown party for you…
View Slideshow
Photo by Lewahouse.com
This African Marathon Is the Ultimate Bucket-List...
Bragging rights included: Kenya’s thrilling safari marathon…
Read Article
Palace Hotel Tokyo Makes the Season Special with a...
The two-night package helps rekindle the flame with spa treatments, a seven-course dinner, and more…
Read Article
17 Reasons Why Wine Lovers Will Love Vienna
Famed for its composers and pastries, the Austrian capital is one of the top destinations for wine...
View Slideshow
British Columbia’s Most Extreme Heli-Skiing Trip
British Columbia’s most adrenaline-pumping heli-ski experience…
Read Article
The “Magic Remains” on this Controversial Caribbea...
Making magic on the Caribbean isle of Grenada…
View Slideshow
Photo by Oberto Gili
Vacation like Roman Nobility at This New Italian H...
This historic Italian villa is Rome’s most exclusive new hotel…
Read Article
Photo by ©Werner Straube
The Peninsula New York Debuts Fifth Avenue Suite
The spacious suite includes a 10-person dining room, marble bathroom, and more…
Read Article
Tanzania’s New Private-Island Retreat Will Take Yo...
Tanzania’s spectacular Thanda Island is a tropical retreat unlike any other…
Read Article
2664 Stories Available | Advanced search