A Picture-Perfect Winter Escape in Vermont

Nestled deep in 300 acres of woodlands sits Twin Farms, a Relais & Chateaux property that is the only five-star resort in Vermont. Beginning early November, Twin Farms will kick off the Art of a Vermont Winter. This six-month program runs through late March and will offer live music, culinary explorations with chef Nathan Rich, mindful coloring courses with artist and coloring-book author Kelsey Montague, holiday floral arranging classes with a local florist, participation in a live raptor show with the Vermont Institute of Natural Sciences (VINS), and more.

As part of Twin Farms’ the Art of a Vermont Winter, guests can enjoy a totally customized gastronomic experience, in part because the resort forgoes menus. Instead, the chef specially curates seasonal meals from locally sourced ingredients for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Jason Pfeifer from New York’s Maialino and Barbara Lynch from the Menton in Boston will be among the guest chefs creating meals throughout the program.

When not participating in the indoor events, guests can explore the resort’s arborous—and often snow-covered—grounds. Activities on the property range from cross-country skiing, sledding, and ice-skating on nearby Copper Pond, to aromatherapy massages at the resort’s spa.

Twin Farms offers 10 cottages, each with stunning forest views and wood-burning fireplaces. Accommodations include the historic Main House, which has served as host to many political figures and literary greats over the years; the Lodge, a two-suite property decorated with warm amber tones and wood accents; and the Farmhouse at Copper Hill, which offers four suites and a cozy library. Pricing for the Art of a Vermont Winter all-inclusive getaway starts at $1,500 per night and is based on double occupancy. (twinfarms.com)