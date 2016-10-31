Polish Up with the Plaza Hotel’s Etiquette Course

“Etiquette is the science of living,” said manners maven Emily Post. “It embraces everything. It is ethics. It is honor.” The late Mrs. Post would have been delighted to learn that modern ladies and gents can now polish up on proper protocol through the Plaza Finishing Program with Beaumont Etiquette, a master class in comportment presented at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Covering far more than merely which fork to use, the secrets to savoir-faire will be revealed through a choice of weekend workshops or single evening sessions for aspiring sophisticates at least 21 years of age.

The three-day tutorial commences with an introductory soirée on Friday followed by full days of interactive learning on Saturday and Sunday. The course will cover seven general categories in depth—First Impressions, Perfect Posture and Deportment, Dining Etiquette, Social Graces, Refined Communication, Poised and Professional, and Social Graces for Events. Some of the topical tips dispensed will be on fashion, style, and grooming; the art of eye contact; the proper way to stand, sit, and travel stairs; how to set a formal dining table; the correct pose for the perfect photo; the approach to networking a room; and, of course, how to be charming in any situation.

The Plaza’s Proper Etiquette Evenings are also an option; each one-night affair focuses on a specific behavioral basic, from business dealings to dating, all complemented by cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Beaumont Etiquette’s esteemed team will provide curriculum and instruction for all programs. The New York–based school was founded by Myka Meier, who was educated at finishing schools in England and Switzerland and mentored by a former member of the Royal Household of Her Majesty the Queen.

Scheduled to run on select dates from January through April of 2017, the posh primers are priced starting at $2,750 (excluding room) and $75 for the weekend and evening offerings, respectively. Enrollment opened on October 19. (theplazany.com)