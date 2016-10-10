Rent St. Barth’s Most Expensive Villa This Holiday Season

October 10, 2016

This holiday season, beat the blues by heading to St. Barth for some fun in the sun. Dotted with sugary white beaches and red-roofed residences, the sunny Caribbean isle will make guests forget all about the blustery winter weather they have left behind at home. St. Barth Properties, a 30-year-old property rental company that offers a host of haute homes for the well-heeled, is renting out the beachfront Camp David villa just in time for the colder months.

Located on St. Jean Beach, the private compound is spread across two acres of tropical gardens. The two-story main residence includes a living room, a kitchen, and a master suite with his-and-her bathrooms and a deck overlooking the backyard pool. Additional one- and two-bedroom pavilions are equipped with four-poster beds, plush couches, and furnished verandahs. Outside amenities include an air-conditioned gym (with a steam room and bathroom), a tennis court, two swimming pools, and open-air pavilions and gazebos. Accommodating up to 24 guests, the villa is available for $402,500 per week during the Christmas and New Year’s seasons; a two-week minimum stay is required. (stbarth.com)

2664 Stories Available
