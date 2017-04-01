Rome’s Historic Hotel Eden Emerges from a Glamorous Renovation

  Phoebe Neuman
April 1, 2017

After an 18-month long renovation, one of Rome’s historic grandes dames has brought its old-school glamour firmly into the 21st century. The 128-year-old Hotel Eden—which has been a go-to Roman retreat for European royals and American politicians since its opening in 1889—is set to relaunch today with upgraded and expanded guest rooms, three new restaurants, and an urban spa with a blow-dry bar.

The renovation—spearheaded by designers Bruno Moinard and Claire Betaille of 4BI & Associés—reduced the Dorchester Collection property’s number of rooms and suites from 121 to 98, giving guests a more luxurious reprieve from the bustling heart of Rome. Of particular note is the new 2,000-square-foot Bellavista Penthouse Suite, which is equipped with a study, a living room, a dining room, and a private elevator for the ultimate Roman hideaway. The suite also features floor-to-ceiling windows that open onto the rooftop where guests can enjoy expansive views of the city.

Hotel Eden’s three bars and restaurants offer a more social setting than the penthouse suite’s private dining room, but the eight-person private Chef’s Table at La Terrazza—the property’s most formal dining option—is still an intimate alternative to the busy cafes of the city. Il Giardino Ristorante & Bar provides a more casual option, and the secret bar within the La Libreria lounge is the perfect place for a nightcap. Reservations are now open for stays starting April 1st. (dorchestercollection.com)

 

