Rosewood Offers an Opulent Off-Season Escape to Tuscany

October 19, 2016

Travelers to Tuscany are in for a real treat with Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco’s Winter Villa Escape package, offered from November 27 through April 12. An unforgettable getaway set in Italy’s culturally rich Val d’Orcia (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), the 800-year-old estate has never before opened for tourists during these cooler months. Now, however, guests are welcome to stay in any one of 10 villas on the 5,000-acre utopia and choose from a menu of experiential enticements selected for the season and arranged through a dedicated concierge. And exclusivity is enhanced by the fact that the majority of the resort will remain closed.

Truly historic havens, each villa is a restored farmhouse dating back centuries (up to 400 years in some cases). But while the aesthetic may be Old World, the creature comforts are decidedly contemporary. From Villa Alba (sleeps six) to Villa Oddi (sleeps 12), all of the lavishly furnished sanctuaries include their own heated swimming pool as well as multiple bedrooms and living spaces, a fireplace, a kitchen, and a flat-screen entertainment system. A few also feature a private tennis court, a pool house, and an alfresco dining area complete with an outdoor oven. And for culinary convenience, each place is pre-stocked with locally sourced provisions, including the estate’s own Brunello di Montalcino wine.

During their rural respite, guests will be able to enjoy a tour of the on-site winery and sample its three labels of lush Sangiovese. A broader exploration of the region’s terroir takes off with hot air balloon and helicopter flights, or for a closer perspective, by horseback, bicycle, or even behind the wheel of a Ferrari. Those looking for a different but equally memorable day of driving will find it at Castiglion del Bosco’s golf club (the only private one in the country) and its Tom Weiskopf–designed, 18-hole course that is open through the off-season.

Based on a five-night minimum, the Winter Villa Escape is priced starting at just more than $1,100 for a two-bedroom villa. (rosewoodhotels.com)

