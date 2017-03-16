Say Hello to New Zealand’s First Beachfront Luxury Lodge

  • Photo by Chris McLennan
    New Zealand’s Helena Bay Photo by Chris McLennan
  • New Zealand’s Helena Bay
    Photo by Chris McLennan New Zealand’s Helena Bay
  • New Zealand’s Helena Bay
    Photo by Chris McLennan New Zealand’s Helena Bay
  • New Zealand’s Helena Bay
    Photo by Chris McLennan New Zealand’s Helena Bay
  • New Zealand’s Helena Bay
    Photo by Chris McLennan New Zealand’s Helena Bay
  • New Zealand’s Helena Bay
    Photo by Chris McLennan New Zealand’s Helena Bay
  • Photo by Chris McLennan
  • New Zealand’s Helena Bay
  • New Zealand’s Helena Bay
  • New Zealand’s Helena Bay
  • New Zealand’s Helena Bay
  • New Zealand’s Helena Bay
  • Sue Wallace
March 16, 2017

A decade in the making, New Zealand’s Helena Bay (helenabay.com) is a spare-no-expense retreat that offers exclusive access to more than 800 private acres of North Island headlands, farmland, and coastline. The high-luxury lodge, which opened in November, is framed by lush kauri forest on an idyllic stretch of the estate’s 2 miles of private beachfront. Two spacious villa suites feature sprawling terraces that spill out onto the sand and are complemented by three junior suites. In the grand main lodge, guests can dine on “estate-to-plate” dishes and drink local wines from the cellar. Outside, an infinity-edge pool lined with manicured gardens makes for a pleasant spot to glimpse rare kaka birds, as well as Helena Bay’s own flying attraction—an AgustaWestland AW109 helicopter—as it comes in for a landing after a scenic tour over the pristine Northland region. 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2796 Stories Available | Advanced search
8 Ships That Prove River Cruising Can Be Luxurious...
These river boats offer the most luxurious amenities—and adventurous itineraries—on the water…
View Slideshow
8 Ways to Do the Kentucky Derby Like a VIP
The ultimate VIP itinerary for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby…
View Slideshow
10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures
From private butlers to personal plunge pools these 10 suites prove adventure can be luxurious…
View Slideshow
EXCLUSIVE: One&Only Resorts to Open Two Safari...
One&Only’s new safari camps will be luxurious home bases for exploring Rwanda’s national parks…
Read Article
Michael Caines’s Delicious New English Countryside...
The Michelin-star chef’s new Lympstone Manor is a luxurious gastronome’s getaway…
Read Article
Cempedak Island
Indonesia’s Exotic New Private-Island Resort
Cempedak Island has opened on a secluded 42-acre isle in Indonesia’s picturesque Riau archipelago…
Read Article
The philae was a stunner, each of its staterooms fit for a pharaoh
Can This Luxurious Nile Cruise Ship Revive Egypt’s...
A new cruise ship is bringing luxury to the Nile—and travelers back to Egypt…
Read Article
10 Stellar Resorts Perfect for Stargazing
These remote resorts are perfectly positioned for taking in the stellar views…
View Slideshow
10 Trips to Take Before It’s Too Late
In honor of Earth Day, Robb Report travels to 10 amazing destinations that may soon change forever…
View Slideshow
Inside the 7 Most Luxurious Suites at Sea
Sail away in ultra-indulgent style with these seven extravagant cruise ship suites…
View Slideshow
2796 Stories Available | Advanced search