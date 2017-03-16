Say Hello to New Zealand’s First Beachfront Luxury Lodge

A decade in the making, New Zealand’s Helena Bay (helenabay.com) is a spare-no-expense retreat that offers exclusive access to more than 800 private acres of North Island headlands, farmland, and coastline. The high-luxury lodge, which opened in November, is framed by lush kauri forest on an idyllic stretch of the estate’s 2 miles of private beachfront. Two spacious villa suites feature sprawling terraces that spill out onto the sand and are complemented by three junior suites. In the grand main lodge, guests can dine on “estate-to-plate” dishes and drink local wines from the cellar. Outside, an infinity-edge pool lined with manicured gardens makes for a pleasant spot to glimpse rare kaka birds, as well as Helena Bay’s own flying attraction—an AgustaWestland AW109 helicopter—as it comes in for a landing after a scenic tour over the pristine Northland region.