Seattle’s Newest Hotel Is a Luxury Game Changer

  • Thompson Seattle, the 158-room hotel near Pike Place Market and Puget Sound
  • Photo by Andrew Pogue
    Thompson Seattle Photo by Andrew Pogue
  • Photo by Andrew Pogue
    Thompson Seattle Photo by Andrew Pogue
  • Photo by Andrew Pogue
    Thompson Seattle Photo by Andrew Pogue
  • Photo by Andrew Pogue
  • Photo by Andrew Pogue
  • Photo by Andrew Pogue
January 25, 2017

Seattle is abuzz—and it’s not just the coffee. The city’s downtown is pulsating with new developments and destinations, and at the center of it all is the stylish Thompson Seattle (thompsonhotels.com). Opened in June, the 158-room hotel near Pike Place Market and Puget Sound is both elegant and industrial, juxtaposing a geometric glass facade by Seattle’s own Olson Kundig Architects with edgy interiors composed of locally sourced woods and metals. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the guest rooms offer sweeping vistas of the sea and bustling city below. The energetic scene spills into the Thompson’s Scout restaurant, where flannel banquettes meet hyper-local cuisine. At the Nest, the hotel’s rooftop lounge, patrons enjoy city-and-sound views while sipping handcrafted libations and slurping fresh-from-the-Pacific oysters. 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2693 Stories Available | Advanced search
Seattle’s Newest Hotel Is a Luxury Game Changer
The Thompson Seattle makes a case for sophisticated Pacific Northwest style…
Read Article
This Fitness Package Will Help You Keep Your Welln...
The package includes a two-night stay and activities such as tennis, croquet, and canoeing…
Read Article
10 Family Getaways for the Ultimate Luxury Spring...
From a retreat in Montana to a resort in Hawaii, these are the top spring break getaways for...
View Slideshow
Heli-Surfing Takes Off with Tropicsurf and Four Se...
The top-tier surf operator and hospitality provider partner for totally tubular trips…
Read Article
10 Luxury Hotels with World-Class Art Collections
From Dalí in the lobby to Picasso in the bar, these hotel art collections are giving museums a run...
View Slideshow
Where to Stay to Catch the Lights, Cameras, and Ac...
The following hotels offer exquisite accommodations to come back to after the credits roll…
View Slideshow
Celebrate or Demonstrate in D.C. with These Top In...
With five-day minimum stays, these high-end hospitality providers promise a presidential experience…
View Slideshow
10 of the Best Heli-Skiing Escapes for 2017
From Whistler to the Alps, reach new heights with these superlative heli-ski programs…
View Slideshow
Architecture’s Great Minds Have Bathed This Therma...
Tadao Ando and others have contributed to newly designed rooms at 7132 Hotel in the Swiss Alps…
Read Article
Photo by Tom Parker
How a Few Adventurous Philanthropists Are Changing...
Throughout Africa, daring donors are reshaping conservation models—and luxury travel…
Read Article
2693 Stories Available | Advanced search