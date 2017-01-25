Seattle’s Newest Hotel Is a Luxury Game Changer

Seattle is abuzz—and it’s not just the coffee. The city’s downtown is pulsating with new developments and destinations, and at the center of it all is the stylish Thompson Seattle (thompsonhotels.com). Opened in June, the 158-room hotel near Pike Place Market and Puget Sound is both elegant and industrial, juxtaposing a geometric glass facade by Seattle’s own Olson Kundig Architects with edgy interiors composed of locally sourced woods and metals. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the guest rooms offer sweeping vistas of the sea and bustling city below. The energetic scene spills into the Thompson’s Scout restaurant, where flannel banquettes meet hyper-local cuisine. At the Nest, the hotel’s rooftop lounge, patrons enjoy city-and-sound views while sipping handcrafted libations and slurping fresh-from-the-Pacific oysters.