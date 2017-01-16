10 of the Best Heli-Skiing Escapes for 2017

With snow levels looming at over 200 inches in some areas of the western United States and storms streaming towards the Alps in Europe, the Northern Hemisphere’s 2017 winter season has skiers and snowboarders fixated on floating first tracks through fresh powder. Leave the lift lines behind and find off-piste paradise with these 10 top heli-ski adventures. Specialists at bucket-list trips tailored to skill level, these guides are your top-notch ticket to epic turns.