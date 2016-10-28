10 European Suites Bringing New-School Luxury to the Old World

  • Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
OCTOBER 28, 2016

Each year, Europe’s top hotels introduce larger, more luxurious suite accommodations in an effort to one up each other and set a new standard in the industry. While luxurious finishes, amenities, and better technology are important, it seems those things are no longer enough. The crop of new suites that popped up this year in cities like Paris and London are going even further, offering themes that tie in with the hotel’s unique history, bespoke decor sourced by designers who scoured vintage markets for heirloom-quality antiques to combine with more modern furnishings, and experiences that only those who book the suite can take part in. Rest assured, a stay in one of these 10 new European suites will never be dull.

