10 Hotel Brands That Have Changed Luxury Travel Over the Last 40 Years

View slideshow
OCTOBER 10, 2016

When London’s Savoy hotel opened in 1889, the world had not experienced anything like it. Royalty, heads of state, and celebrities began checking in, marveling at the buttoned-up service and fine dining by the great chef Auguste Esoffier. In the decades that followed, London became an epicenter for luxury hotels, laying claim to the several of the world’s best.

By the 1970s, low-cost carriers opened up the luxury of air travel to the masses and Canadian Isadore Sharp saw an opportunity. His new Inn on the Park London was a fresh alternative to the grand dames. His vision: “A personal, down-to-earth hotel. Not for dukes or duchesses, but for people who wanted to be treated that way, and are put off by the stuffy formality of traditional grand hotels.” The Inn was later renamed Four Seasons Hotel London and Sharp’s vision set a benchmark for the next generation of luxury hotels. In celebration of Robb Report’s 40th anniversary, here are 10 top hotel brands that changed luxury travel over the past 40 years.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Travel Essentials for Getting Through the Holidays in Style

For many, the arrival of the holiday season means slammed calendars and nonstop travel plans. The keys to ensuring the least amount of stress when heading from one destination to the next are to pick...
View Slideshow

Gifts for the Road Tripper

Here’s a chance for you and 23 guests to travel to Napa Valley and spend a day driving a dozen of the world’s top new cars before casting votes for Robb Report ’s Car of the Year. This group of gifts...
View Slideshow

11 of the World’s Most Iconic Photographs Are Up for Grabs

On December 2 and 3, Guernsey’s will be presenting the Neil Leifer Photographic Collection for auction at Bohemian National Hall in New York City. The two-day event will include original works by the...
View Slideshow

7 Million-Dollar Gifts

For the adventurous soul or avid collector on your gift list, these million-dollar gifts have a little something for everyone, from a semicustom yacht to a penthouse in Miami, or a supersonic private...
View Slideshow

10 Favorite Cars from the 2016 L.A. Auto Show

Once a premier venue for good old-fashioned car reveals, the Los Angeles Auto Show has attempted to reinvent itself as a showcase for automotive technology and future mobility, with a new swath of...
View Slideshow

10 Epic Ski Trips for 2017

With winter officially upon us, Robb Report is skipping the chairlift lines and going off piste to uncover the world’s best experiences on two skis. From a high-flying adventure in Iceland’s Troll...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2664 Stories Available | Advanced search
10 Epic Ski Trips for 2017
The 10 epic ski trips you have to book this season…
View Slideshow
The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Every Time Zone
Wherever you’re headed this New Year’s Eve, we’ve got the countdown party for you…
View Slideshow
Photo by Lewahouse.com
This African Marathon Is the Ultimate Bucket-List...
Bragging rights included: Kenya’s thrilling safari marathon…
Read Article
Palace Hotel Tokyo Makes the Season Special with a...
The two-night package helps rekindle the flame with spa treatments, a seven-course dinner, and more…
Read Article
17 Reasons Why Wine Lovers Will Love Vienna
Famed for its composers and pastries, the Austrian capital is one of the top destinations for wine...
View Slideshow
British Columbia’s Most Extreme Heli-Skiing Trip
British Columbia’s most adrenaline-pumping heli-ski experience…
Read Article
The “Magic Remains” on this Controversial Caribbea...
Making magic on the Caribbean isle of Grenada…
View Slideshow
Photo by Oberto Gili
Vacation like Roman Nobility at This New Italian H...
This historic Italian villa is Rome’s most exclusive new hotel…
Read Article
Photo by ©Werner Straube
The Peninsula New York Debuts Fifth Avenue Suite
The spacious suite includes a 10-person dining room, marble bathroom, and more…
Read Article
Tanzania’s New Private-Island Retreat Will Take Yo...
Tanzania’s spectacular Thanda Island is a tropical retreat unlike any other…
Read Article
2664 Stories Available | Advanced search