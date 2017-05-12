10 Italian Villas for the Ultimate Summer Escape

View slideshow
Casale I Bianchi, Tuscany
  • Casey Hatfield-Chiotti
MAY 12, 2017

Few summer holidays are as romanticized as that of the Italian villa vacation. There is good reason for this, of course. Italy is dotted with aristocratic villas that allow guests a total immersion into the country’s culture, history, rocky coastlines, and rolling verdant hills. Summertime—when the sun dapples the Tuscan countryside and the citrus trees are heavy with fruit on the Amalfi Coast—is the ideal time to make this fantasy a reality. Here we unlock the doors to the 10 Italian villas to book this season.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Six Watch Brands That Will Build the Personalized Watch of Your Dreams

There is a fundamental shift occurring in the high-end watch industry, and its name is bespoke. Sure, there is still a market for premium goods produced in volume (case in point: the five-year...
View Slideshow

The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Bermuda

Marooned in the middle of the North Atlantic, far from the hubbub of the Caribbean, Bermuda seems impervious to trends. The British overseas territory’s sherbet-colored beach cottages, 17th-century...
View Slideshow

Six Visionary Electric Vehicles Designed with Earth Day in Mind

The automotive equivalent of pocket protectors, early electric vehicles were beneficial in purpose but made a style-crushing statement when deployed. In recent years, however, innovative marques have...
View Slideshow

Trend to Watch: White Hot Jewelry

Embrace the white-hot heat of summer with these six cool new designs. Their chic shimmer will brighten up every hot-day activity, from poolside parties to post-sunset fetes.
View Slideshow
Roca Patrón Silver

5 Outstanding Blanco Tequilas for Celebrating Cinco de Mayo

The tequilas spotlighted here have at least two things in common—they’re un-aged, and they’re among the best sipping tequilas around. Indeed, with Cinco de Mayo looming, we strongly recommend that no...
View Slideshow

10 Hybrid Superyachts for Earth Day

While traversing the sea in a superyacht is a singular experience, the excessive amount of fuel consumed by these thirsty vessels can put a damper on the festivities—and the environment. But the...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2813 Stories Available | Advanced search
Casale I Bianchi, Tuscany
10 Italian Villas for the Ultimate Summer Escape
From Tuscany to Rome, these over-the-top villas are the ultimate Italian summer getaways…
View Slideshow
Anantara Vilamoura in Portugal
Anantara Opens its First European Resort on Portug...
The plush new golf resort brings Asian-inspired luxury to Portugal’s picturesque Algarve…
Read Article
Mountain Shadows in Paradise Valley
A Paradise Valley Mid-Century Modern Icon Returns...
Mountain Shadows, an icon of Arizona’s swinging ’60s, makes its long-awaited return…
Read Article
Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
From Aman to Azerai: A Sneak Peek Inside Adrian Ze...
The Aman resorts founder unveils his newest hospitality brand in Southeast Asia…
Read Article
Jackalope Hotel - Photo: Sharyn Cairns
Australia’s Newest Hotel is Bringing Luxury to a L...
With high style and haute cuisine, the Jackalope is bringing luxury to Mornington Peninsula…
Read Article
Rent Hinwick House, a country home in England, for around $19,000 per week
Here’s How to Book a Stay at a Charming Country Es...
Guests will have exclusive use of the regal home, which was built in 1710…
Read Article
The Beverly Hills Hotel
Marilyn Slept Here: 10 Luxury Hotels Where Marilyn...
Inside the 10 luxury hotels where Marilyn Monroe lived, loved, filmed, and even fought…
View Slideshow
Cinco de Mayo: 10 Hotels Offering Authentic South-...
These south-of-the-border hotels are offering truly authentic Mexican experiences…
View Slideshow
Meet Paris’s Next Generation of Stylish Boutique H...
These three Parisian boutiques are proving that good things really do come in small packages…
View Slideshow
Kokomo Private Island Fiji
Inside Fiji’s New $100,000-Per-Night Private-Islan...
Opened in April, Kokomo Private Island is the latest tropical paradise to open in Fiji…
Read Article
2813 Stories Available | Advanced search