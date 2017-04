Who says you can’t have a high-octane adventure in the lap of luxury? Across the globe, some of our favorite hotels and resorts are welcoming adventurers who love white-water rafting, mountaineering, and other epic experiences almost as much as they adore Champagne toasts, high-thread-count sheets, and private plunge pools. Read on to discover 10 ultra-luxurious suites that are offering up the ultimate reward for your intrepid efforts.