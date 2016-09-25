10 Luxury Trends That Forever Changed the Way We Travel

Since Robb Report first launched in 1976, the meaning of luxury travel has changed more than a few times. During the 1970s, a fancy hotel might have meant shag carpet and a vibrating Magic Fingers bed. By the 1990s, it was all about excess, from all-you-can eat buffets to gilded—and gauche—décor. Today, luxury comes in the form of time, experiences, and access. Throughout every major moment in the last 40 years, Robb Report has been there to catalog the best, the first, and the brightest in luxury hotels and resorts. Here, we take a look back at the 10 best travel trends from our long and luxurious history.