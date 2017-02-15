10 New Reasons to Love London This Spring

There’s nothing quite like London in the springtime. The air is crisp, the Royal Parks are in full bloom, and the long, gray winter is finally over. Luring travelers even more this season are a host of new and recently renovated hotels with splashy new suites, Michelin-starred dining experiences, and top-to-toe renovations. From a high-design hideaway in Knightsbridge to an “unhotel” in fashionable Notting Hill, these 10 luxury properties are giving us a serious case of spring fever.