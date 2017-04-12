10 Over-the-Top Easter Eggs That Are Almost Too Beautiful to Eat

Jelly beans are fine, and dyed eggs are cute, but the Easter tradition we love more than any other is a deliciously decadent chocolate egg. And nowhere is this spring treat more delectable than in Paris, where some of the world’s best pastry chefs toil away every year to create the most extravagant and over-the-top Easter delicacies of the year. From the Hôtel Plaza Athénée’s gold-covered egg to Hôtel Le Bristol Paris’s $740 chocolate nest, these eggs are almost too beautiful—and too expensive—to eat.