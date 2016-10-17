10 Wild Travel Tales from Winston Churchill’s Journeys Around the World

Sir Winston Churchill once said “My tastes are simple; I am easily satisfied with the very best.” We at Robb Report tend to agree with his sentiment. Though we rightfully revere Churchill for essentially saving all of Western Civilization from the Nazis in World War II, we can’t help but honor him as well for being one of the world’s consummate travelers and connoisseurs. Here, we follow the British statesman’s historic journeys around the world to uncover the luxury hotels that caught his discerning eye—and still remain “the very best” to this day.