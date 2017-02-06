12 Romantic Resorts to Get You in the Mood for Valentine’s Day

If romance is on your mind this February, then there’s a good chance that travel is too. More and more, couples are heading afar in search of the most memorable way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. From a cozy cottage in the mountains of Upstate New York all the way to a treetop tent in the bamboo jungles of Thailand, these romantic resorts are a surefire way to get you and yours in the mood for love—and wanderlust.