12 Romantic Suites for an Unforgettable Valentine’s Day

It’s almost that time of year again, when couples prove their undying love for one another with roses and Champagne, chocolates and jewelry. While the traditional Valentine’s Day gifts are nice, we much prefer the romance of travel: a private-island estate among the crystal waters of Bora Bora, a candle-lit treehouse suite for two in the English countryside, or even a luxurious villa in the middle of the South African savanna. Whatever your style, we’ve got V-Day covered with 12 over-the-top suites for you and yours. Read on to ensure this February 14 is unlike any other.