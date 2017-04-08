6 Smart Suitcases Rolling Luggage into the Digital Age

Although much of travel has embraced the digital age, luggage has remained decidedly low-tech. Now, joining the ranks of jetlag-fighting airplanes and hotel concierge apps is a new wave of suitcases that are making the trip from point A to point B decidedly more enjoyable. Established outfitters like Rimowa and start-ups like ArloSkye and ModoBag are introducing 21st-century bags that can charge your phone, keep your clothes crisp, and even help you speed past airport crowds. Read on to discover the six smart suitcases every modern-day traveler should know.