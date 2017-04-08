6 Smart Suitcases Rolling Luggage into the Digital Age

View slideshow
  • Phoebe Neuman
APRIL 08, 2017

Although much of travel has embraced the digital age, luggage has remained decidedly low-tech. Now, joining the ranks of jetlag-fighting airplanes and hotel concierge apps is a new wave of suitcases that are making the trip from point A to point B decidedly more enjoyable. Established outfitters like Rimowa and start-ups like ArloSkye and ModoBag are introducing 21st-century bags that can charge your phone, keep your clothes crisp, and even help you speed past airport crowds. Read on to discover the six smart suitcases every modern-day traveler should know.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures

Who says you can’t have a high-octane adventure in the lap of luxury? Across the globe, some of our favorite hotels and resorts are welcoming adventurers who love white-water rafting, mountaineering...
View Slideshow

Extraordinary Gems You’ve Never Heard Of: Gray Diamonds

Colored diamonds—mainly yellows, blues, and pinks—have been energizing collectors and making a splash on the auction scene for the last few years, but another hue has been smoldering in the...
View Slideshow

5 Under-the-Radar Denim Brands You Need to Know

For most, jeans lie at the foundation of a well-rounded wardrobe. The versatile trouser comes in countless washes, cuts, and permutations, making it easy to style with almost any outfit, no matter...
View Slideshow

Another Look at Six Top Yachts from the Miami Boat Shows

New models from Ferretti, Fairline, and Horizon were among the boat shows’ highlights. Back in February, when in much of the Northern Hemisphere yachting enthusiasts could only dream of days warm...
View Slideshow

Luxury Watch Brands Offer Some Surprises at Baselworld Despite a Slowing Market

The annual Baselworld watch and jewelry show has come to a close, and once again, a number of the industry’s top brands unveiled new releases that caught most everyone off guard. On one hand, more...
View Slideshow

Editor’s Picks: Our Favorite Lots at the Upcoming Phillips Geneva Watch Auction: FIVE

The upcoming Phillips Geneva Watch Auction:FIVE is poised to break sales records, and after a detailed preview and a discussion with Paul Boutros, head of watches for the Americas, we have narrowed...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2796 Stories Available | Advanced search
8 Ships That Prove River Cruising Can Be Luxurious...
These river boats offer the most luxurious amenities—and adventurous itineraries—on the water…
View Slideshow
8 Ways to Do the Kentucky Derby Like a VIP
The ultimate VIP itinerary for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby…
View Slideshow
10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures
From private butlers to personal plunge pools these 10 suites prove adventure can be luxurious…
View Slideshow
EXCLUSIVE: One&Only Resorts to Open Two Safari...
One&Only’s new safari camps will be luxurious home bases for exploring Rwanda’s national parks…
Read Article
Michael Caines’s Delicious New English Countryside...
The Michelin-star chef’s new Lympstone Manor is a luxurious gastronome’s getaway…
Read Article
Cempedak Island
Indonesia’s Exotic New Private-Island Resort
Cempedak Island has opened on a secluded 42-acre isle in Indonesia’s picturesque Riau archipelago…
Read Article
The philae was a stunner, each of its staterooms fit for a pharaoh
Can This Luxurious Nile Cruise Ship Revive Egypt’s...
A new cruise ship is bringing luxury to the Nile—and travelers back to Egypt…
Read Article
10 Stellar Resorts Perfect for Stargazing
These remote resorts are perfectly positioned for taking in the stellar views…
View Slideshow
10 Trips to Take Before It’s Too Late
In honor of Earth Day, Robb Report travels to 10 amazing destinations that may soon change forever…
View Slideshow
Inside the 7 Most Luxurious Suites at Sea
Sail away in ultra-indulgent style with these seven extravagant cruise ship suites…
View Slideshow
2796 Stories Available | Advanced search