7 Irish Castles for the Ultimate St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

St. Patrick’s Day has earned a rather unseemly reputation as a day where copious amounts of green beer are consumed and little about the Irish spirit is truly observed. Head to Ireland on this greenest of holidays, however, and you’ll find a pot of gold where ancient castles and opulent manor houses offer a St. Paddy’s experience fit for a king. With turrets and towers, links and loughs, these iconic Irish retreats are sure to inspire you to toast the Irish every day of the year.