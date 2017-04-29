The 8 Celebrity-Chef Restaurants Dominating London’s Hotel Scene

All eyes seem to be on London these days—and we’re not talking about Brexit. The British capital has an ever-growing roster of hotels from swanky Mayfair to funky Shoreditch, and with them, a host of international celebrity chefs has arrived. Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Nobu Matsuhisa, Anne-Sophie Pic, and other culinary luminaries are heading to London’s best and newest hotels for the locations of their own highly anticipated openings. For the hottest meals in the Big Smoke, these eight celebrity-chef hotel restaurants are the reservations to book this year.