8 Hotels Offering the Ultimate Art Basel Miami Experience

If it’s December, it must be Art Basel. Each year, wedged in between Thanksgiving and the year-end holidays, Miami Beach plays host to one of the world’s premier contemporary art shows, drawing an international assortment of gallerists, artists, dealers, and collectors. And because Miami never needs an excuse for a celebration, the Art Basel festivities spill out of the exhibition spaces and into the city’s hottest luxury hotels. From legendary resorts that offer VIP art tours to splashy new properties that opened just in the nick of time, these eight Miami hot spots are making this year’s Art Basel an event to remember.