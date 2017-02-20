8 Luxury Hotels Where Major Political Scandals Went Down

There’s something about a luxury hotel that seems to attract a scandal. To be sure, posh accommodations are like catnip for traveling politicians. And large public areas are perfect for political gatherings. So, it’s little surprise that many of our favorite hotels have been the backdrops for some of the most notorious incidents—from illicit affairs to acts of espionage—in U.S. politics. Here, we look at a few of the glamorous hideaways that have been the settings for America’s most scandalous moments.