8 Ships That Prove River Cruising Can Be Luxurious

View slideshow
  • Mark Orwoll
APRIL 27, 2017

The river cruising trend is heating up, with more cruise lines—and more amenity-laden ships—embarking on rivers around the world than ever. To stand out from the competition, cruise lines are seeking out uncharted waters, outfitting ships with innovative onboard features, and designing creative shore excursions that encourage meaningful cultural interactions. Here, we highlight eight luxurious ships—from Cambodia’s Mekong to Peru’s Amazon—proving river cruising is anything but ordinary.

 

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Sotheby’s Hong Kong Watch Auction Is Marked by Strong, Diverse Sales

This past week in Hong Kong, watch collectors from 33 countries raised their paddles (either in person, over the phone, or virtually) at Sotheby’s Important Watches auction , which pulled in just shy...
View Slideshow

Upgrade Your Loungewear with These 5 Ultra-Luxurious Hoodies

Although sweatshirts and sweatpants are reached for on a daily basis, loungewear can be one of the most neglected sections of your wardrobe. Now is the time to replace an old favorite that has seen...
View Slideshow

Watch of the Week: 10 Days with the Hublot Big Bang Meca-10

My quest to examine the Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 ($19,900) over the course of my annual pilgrimage to Baselworld came together in particularly fluid fashion, all told. Elbow deep into the planning...
View Slideshow

Step into Spring with These Five Fresh Sneakers

Sneakers have proved one of the most pervasive trends over the past few years—first installing themselves as the shoe of choice for casual days, and now becoming standard in more formal and business-...
View Slideshow

Editor’s Picks: Our Favorite Lots at the Upcoming Phillips Geneva Watch Auction: FIVE

The upcoming Phillips Geneva Watch Auction:FIVE is poised to break sales records, and after a detailed preview and a discussion with Paul Boutros, head of watches for the Americas, we have narrowed...
View Slideshow

Trend to Watch: White Hot Jewelry

Embrace the white-hot heat of summer with these six cool new designs. Their chic shimmer will brighten up every hot-day activity, from poolside parties to post-sunset fetes.
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2796 Stories Available | Advanced search
Rosewood Mayakoba
This is Your Last Chance to Get a Table at the Nom...
René Redzepi’s sold-out pop up has reserved its last night exclusively for guests of Rosewood...
Read Article
8 Ships That Prove River Cruising Can Be Luxurious...
These river boats offer the most luxurious amenities—and adventurous itineraries—on the water…
View Slideshow
8 Ways to Do the Kentucky Derby Like a VIP
The ultimate VIP itinerary for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby…
View Slideshow
10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures
From private butlers to personal plunge pools these 10 suites prove adventure can be luxurious…
View Slideshow
EXCLUSIVE: One&Only Resorts to Open Two Safari...
One&Only’s new safari camps will be luxurious home bases for exploring Rwanda’s national parks…
Read Article
Michael Caines’s Delicious New English Countryside...
The Michelin-star chef’s new Lympstone Manor is a luxurious gastronome’s getaway…
Read Article
Cempedak Island
Indonesia’s Exotic New Private-Island Resort
Cempedak Island has opened on a secluded 42-acre isle in Indonesia’s picturesque Riau archipelago…
Read Article
The philae was a stunner, each of its staterooms fit for a pharaoh
Can This Luxurious Nile Cruise Ship Revive Egypt’s...
A new cruise ship is bringing luxury to the Nile—and travelers back to Egypt…
Read Article
10 Stellar Resorts Perfect for Stargazing
These remote resorts are perfectly positioned for taking in the stellar views…
View Slideshow
10 Trips to Take Before It’s Too Late
In honor of Earth Day, Robb Report travels to 10 amazing destinations that may soon change forever…
View Slideshow
2796 Stories Available | Advanced search