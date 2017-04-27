8 Ships That Prove River Cruising Can Be Luxurious...

The river cruising trend is heating up, with more cruise lines—and more amenity-laden ships—embarking on rivers around the world than ever. To stand out from the competition, cruise lines are seeking out uncharted waters, outfitting ships with innovative onboard features, and designing creative shore excursions that encourage meaningful cultural interactions. Here, we highlight eight luxurious ships—from Cambodia’s Mekong to Peru’s Amazon—proving river cruising is anything but ordinary.