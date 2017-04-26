8 Ways to Do the Kentucky Derby Like a VIP

Attending the Kentucky Derby at least once in your life is a must. From the mint juleps and the big hats to the high-stakes bets and the VIP parties, the annual Louisville race is a spectacular show of Southern swagger. And though there are plenty of tried-and-true ways to do the Derby—after all, everyone knows about the Barnstable Brown and Fillies & Stallions parties—we much prefer the VIP experience, sipping $1,000 cocktails and partying with the champions. In anticipation of the 143rd Run for the Roses next month, we present the ultimate itinerary for an unforgettable Derby Day.