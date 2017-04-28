9 Cruise Lines Taking Shore Excursions to Over-the-Top Extremes

There was once a time when cruise-ship shore excursions comprised little more than the typical tourist-site tours and lackluster nature walks. But a number of luxurious cruise lines have lately transformed their offerings—not only with spectacular ships sporting all the bells and whistles, but also with over-the-top adventures that are far from the norm. From submarine expeditions on Crystal Esprit to polar adventures on Seabourn Quest, these high-flying, far-flung, and utterly over-the-top adventures are the next generation of shore excursions.