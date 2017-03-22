9 Magical Places to See the Cherry Blossoms This Spring

Spring is finally here, and in Japan that means one thing: cherry blossoms. The magical pink and white blossoms, known as sakura, are as important in Japanese culture as they are beautiful, prompting annual festivals (hanami) devoted entirely to their seasonal budding. As the days grow longer and the weather warms, the countdown to cherry-blossom season begins, not only in Japan but around the world. From Tokyo and Kyoto to Washington, D.C., and New York City, these are the most magical destinations to catch these enchanting blossoms in full bloom this spring.