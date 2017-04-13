American Wellness: 10 New U.S. Spas to Book This Summer

Once considered an afterthought, the hotel spa has become a major attraction, bringing lavish facilities and customized treatments to the overnight experience. Lately, the most lavish spas seem to be popping up in our favorite U.S. hotels, making it even more convenient to experience the latest skincare products and massage therapies close to home. From the Four Seasons Resort Lanai’s native-influenced Hawanawana Spa to the Langham Place, New York’s sleek and serene Chuan Body + Soul, these new spas are setting a new standard in American wellness.