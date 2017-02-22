The Best of New Orleans: Mardi Gras Edition

View slideshow
  • Compiled by Rebekah Bell
FEBRUARY 22, 2017

Cheers of “Laissez les bons temps rouler!” will soon fill the streets of New Orleans, as the lively Louisiana city prepares for its biggest celebration. Mardi Gras falls on February 28 this year, and the festivities—which canvas NOLA in colorful beads and elaborate costumes of purple, green, and gold—are about to begin. But you won’t find us wandering the French Quarter amid the parade crowds. Instead, we’ll be living it up with some of the Big Easy’s best. From the devilishly delightful suites at the Saint Hotel to the best Sazerac in town, we’ve got the inside scoop on the most luxurious way to do New Orleans for Mardi Gras—or any time of year. Beads not included. 

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

10 of the World’s Most Romantic Restaurants

If the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, as the adage claims, then these world-class restaurants should aid Cupid in his task. The 10 romantic venues should set the stage for more to come...
View Slideshow

Six Button-Down Shirts Every Man Needs in His Wardrobe

A well-rounded stash of button-down shirts is a key element to the foundation of every man’s wardrobe. Building a collection of impeccably fitting shirts that carry you from causal lunches to high-...
View Slideshow

6 Brands Spearheading the Sapphire Watch Case Trend

For an industry so steeped in tradition, watchmaking is certainly no stranger to fads. And like high frequency movements and silicon components before them, sapphire cases are the dernier cri for...
View Slideshow

Here Is How the 2017 Arizona Car Auctions’ Best on the Block Performed

Last week, while many in the United States were driven indoors to escape the chilling grip of winter, car cognoscenti made their annual migration to sun-soaked Arizona. There, on the heels of the...
View Slideshow

6 Sinful Chocolates That Will Make Your Sweet Tooth Sing

For some, Valentine’s Day is a symbol of love and romance. It is that special holiday that encourages fluff, decadence, romance, and sugar. Lots of sugar. So whether you fancy a heart-shaped box...
View Slideshow

7 Edible Aphrodisiacs to Get the Most Out of Your Valentine’s Menu

Looking to up your ante on Valentine’s Day? Consider planning your menu carefully to stoke the evening’s excitement. For centuries, people have relied on certain foods to boost their sexual desire,...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2726 Stories Available | Advanced search
The Best of New Orleans: Mardi Gras Edition
From cocktails to devilish accommodations, here’s how to do New Orleans in Robb Report style…
View Slideshow
186-Year-Old Farm Is One of South Africa’s Newest...
An undulating chapel, an industrial-style restaurant, and redesigned rooms bring the farm into the...
Read Article
8 Luxury Hotels Where Major Political Scandals Wen...
From Watergate to Citizenfour, these luxury hotels played host to major political scandals…
View Slideshow
$13.9 million jet trip
Circle the Globe on this $13.9 Million Private-Jet...
The most expensive around-the-world private-jet trip offers much more than sightseeing…
Read Article
Our Favorite Presidential Suites for a Perfect Pre...
Robb Report celebrates Presidents’ Day with a look at the world’s most extraordinary presidential...
View Slideshow
1 Hotel South Beach in Miami
Inside 1 Hotel South Beach’s Ultra-VIP Retreat Col...
It’s VIP all the way for guests of 1 Hotel South Beach’s exclusive new Retreat Collection…
Read Article
35th America's Cup at Rosewood Tucker’s Point
Watch the 35th America’s Cup aboard a Classic Yach...
Resort guests will watch races aboard the Mariner III yacht, a 122-foot pleasure cruiser built in...
Read Article
10 Legendary Hotels Where Presidents Have Stayed
From FDR to JFK, these POTUS-approved hotels are perfect for a President’s Day weekend getaway…
View Slideshow
Photo by Marina Mathews
A Remote New Eco-Resort Protects New Zealand’s Nat...
Outdoor enthusiasts can heli-ski and mountain bike while preserving native species and sustainable...
Read Article
Inside Marrakech’s New High-Design Hotel
L’Hôtel Marrakech brings modern edge to the traditional Moroccan riad…
Read Article
2726 Stories Available | Advanced search