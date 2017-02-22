The Best of New Orleans: Mardi Gras Edition

Cheers of “Laissez les bons temps rouler!” will soon fill the streets of New Orleans, as the lively Louisiana city prepares for its biggest celebration. Mardi Gras falls on February 28 this year, and the festivities—which canvas NOLA in colorful beads and elaborate costumes of purple, green, and gold—are about to begin. But you won’t find us wandering the French Quarter amid the parade crowds. Instead, we’ll be living it up with some of the Big Easy’s best. From the devilishly delightful suites at the Saint Hotel to the best Sazerac in town, we’ve got the inside scoop on the most luxurious way to do New Orleans for Mardi Gras—or any time of year. Beads not included.