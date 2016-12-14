The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Every Time Zone

View slideshow
  • Jackie Caradonio and Jennifer Ashton Ryan
DECEMBER 14, 2016

Whether 2016 was your best year ever or one you’d rather forget, there’s no better way to end it than with an over-the-top party. No matter where you are this New Year’s Eve—from New York City to Tokyo and everywhere in between—we’ve got the ultimate extravaganza for a fitting start to the new year. Read on for 24 time zones’ worth of celebrations—and let the countdown begin!

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

5 Transcendent Tanzanite Designs for December Birthdays

Tanzanite, an enticing, deep-blue gem, was discovered in the foothills of Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro in the 1960s and introduced to market by the iconic American jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. The...
View Slideshow

Drinking Our Way Through the Orphan Barrel's Whiskeys

In early 2014, Diageo (the world’s largest distributor of spirits) launched the Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Company , a brand focused on dusting the cobwebs off all-but-forgotten whiskey barrels...
View Slideshow

9 Gifts for the Overscheduled Executive

Although the holidays are a time to come together and appreciate the simple things in life, the rest of the year can feel like a whirlwind of back-to-back meetings, connecting flights, and late...
View Slideshow

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles: Travel Extraordinaire by Land and Air

This time of year, airports, railway stations, and roads see an upturn in traffic as many plan for their pilgrimage back home to reconnect with friends and family. It is a mass migration immortalized...
View Slideshow

Every Velvet Piece You Need for a Handsomely Versatile Wardrobe

No longer just for formal occasions, velvet lends a touch of elegance and panache to any outfit. Menswear designers are using the rich, plush material in everything from footwear to slim tailored...
View Slideshow

5 Gifts for the Fitness Fan

If you find fun in building strength and pushing your physical limits, these five gifts and trips will definitely get your heart racing.
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2664 Stories Available | Advanced search
10 Epic Ski Trips for 2017
The 10 epic ski trips you have to book this season…
View Slideshow
The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Every Time Zone
Wherever you’re headed this New Year’s Eve, we’ve got the countdown party for you…
View Slideshow
Photo by Lewahouse.com
This African Marathon Is the Ultimate Bucket-List...
Bragging rights included: Kenya’s thrilling safari marathon…
Read Article
Palace Hotel Tokyo Makes the Season Special with a...
The two-night package helps rekindle the flame with spa treatments, a seven-course dinner, and more…
Read Article
17 Reasons Why Wine Lovers Will Love Vienna
Famed for its composers and pastries, the Austrian capital is one of the top destinations for wine...
View Slideshow
British Columbia’s Most Extreme Heli-Skiing Trip
British Columbia’s most adrenaline-pumping heli-ski experience…
Read Article
The “Magic Remains” on this Controversial Caribbea...
Making magic on the Caribbean isle of Grenada…
View Slideshow
Photo by Oberto Gili
Vacation like Roman Nobility at This New Italian H...
This historic Italian villa is Rome’s most exclusive new hotel…
Read Article
Photo by ©Werner Straube
The Peninsula New York Debuts Fifth Avenue Suite
The spacious suite includes a 10-person dining room, marble bathroom, and more…
Read Article
Tanzania’s New Private-Island Retreat Will Take Yo...
Tanzania’s spectacular Thanda Island is a tropical retreat unlike any other…
Read Article
2664 Stories Available | Advanced search