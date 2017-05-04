Cinco de Mayo: 10 Hotels Offering Authentic South-of-the-Border Experiences

Don’t get us wrong: We love Cinco de Mayo as much as the next guy. But we prefer to celebrate with more than tacos and margaritas. Our favorite May 5 activities include Mayan cooking classes in Playa del Carmen, art tours in San Miguel de Allende, and volcanic-mud massages in the historic town of Puebla. To celebrate our south-of-the-border friends on Cinco de Mayo—and every day—we’ve compiled the latest in quintessential Mexican experiences taking place at some of the country’s most spectacular hotels and resorts. Read on, and let the fiesta begin. ¡Vamanos!