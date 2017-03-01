The Connoisseur’s Guide to Austin for SXSW

Every spring, film and music junkies descend on the ever-cool city of Austin for a week of concerts, screenings, and conferences during the legendary SXSW festival. To be sure, the self-proclaimed Live Music Capital of the World is as audacious as it is edgy—a diverse and liberal city smack in the middle of conservative Texas filled with university students, tech entrepreneurs, and even the occasional cowboy. But what you might not know is that Austin has a sophisticated side too, with world-class spas, luxury hotels, and gastronomic restaurants. For a luxury escape before, after, or during SXSW, look no further than this ultimate itinerary.